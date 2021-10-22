DR. CARRIE MADEJ RELEASES FIRST LOOK AT PFIZER VIAL CONTENTS

Dr Carrie Madej is back with new images of the synthetic biology she found in both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines, with full chain of custody, which will be coming out in an upcoming Project Veritas video but we get a little taste from the Johnson & Johnson vial, which shows a transparent "creature" moving robotically over the surface of this mysterious nano disk array that Dr Madej photographed!These nano disk arrays imaged by Dr Madej look exactly like those photographed by South African doctor Zandre Botha. Biotech analyst, Karen Kingston these nano disks are what might be described in US Patent #20100216804, ‘Long Circulating Nanoparticles for Sustained Release of Therapeutic Agents’.As Kingston recently pointed out, Section [0046] of this patent says that it can contain gene therapies, medical therapeutics, pathogen-borne diseases or hormone-related products that can be in there. As she also pointed out, Section [0074] of this patent says that these nano disks can also contain moieties, so they can put biomedical products in there that are programmed to go to certain parts of your body, so that it actually knows to go to the ovaries, to go to the testes or to go to the heart.These images should shock the world, these vaccines must stop and these phenomena should immediately be investigated by lawmakers.