BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Orders Second Circuit to Revisit School Religious Exemption Decision!
Tune in Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. EST for a very special live event, as We The Patriots USA Co-Founder Brian Festa, Esq. joins Kate Prokop, President of CT Residents Against Medical Mandates, to discuss yesterday's massive legal development at the U.S. Supreme Court, and how it could impact the fight to win back religious exemptions in NY, CT, CA, and ME! (In case you missed the news, you can read more about it here: https://wethepatriotsusa.substack.com/p/breaking-us-supreme-court-orders.) They'll explain why this is the closest we've been to winning back religious exemptions to school vaccinations since parents were stripped of their religious liberty in those states, beginning a decade ago in California.
