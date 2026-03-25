Iran’s David vs. Goliath campaign against US & Israel includes new types of missiles

Iran’s David vs. Goliath campaign against US and Israel includes new types of missiles

Cynthia... the video that Iran used this missile, from yesterday: https://www.brighteon.com/1df3e8e6-f040-4f58-80ff-51926eb7ecdb

🚀 The IRGC continues to serve up unpleasant surprises for the Epstein coalition, using a missile with a 220 pound (100 kg) warhead to strike Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

🇮🇱 An Israeli police assessment cited by WSJ called the attack a “rare occurrence,” and one “that indicates Tehran is using a new type of munition against Israel.”

➡️ The warhead is much smaller than those previously to have been fielded by Iran, including the hypersonic Fattah-1 (350-450 kg), the Ghadr/Emad and Shabab-3 series (650-1,200 kg, respectively), and the superheavy Khorramshahr-4 (1,500-1,800 kg).

➡️ The new smaller munition, carrier type unknown, indicates that Iran is continuing to innovate its precision strikes in the middle of the conflict.

📌 And it’s not the only example.

🔴 Iran has been modifying Khorramshahr, Ghadr/Emad and Shabab-3 missiles, fitting them with cluster bombs and bomblets (one or more different types of projectiles) to make interception impossible for Israel’s already strained air and missile defenses.

🔴 The IRGC previewed these capabilities during last June’s war against Israel, but limited strikes using them out of humanitarian considerations. This time around, with US and Israeli forces showing total disregard for Iranian civilians, Tehran has taken the gloves off in its retaliatory response.





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime