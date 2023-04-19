MK Ultra, Mass Shootings & Gun Control

August 6th, 2019
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle reveals the satanic and political agenda behind many of the mass shootings in America and how many of them were planned.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.