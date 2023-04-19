Create New Account
MK Ultra, Mass Shootings & Gun Control
Fire & Grace Church
Published 18 hours ago |

August 6th, 2019

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle reveals the satanic and political agenda behind many of the mass shootings in America and how many of them were planned.

gun controlmk ultradean odle

