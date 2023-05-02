Create New Account
Structuring Water To Cause Ideal Hydration With EMF from Minerals
Inventor David Schneider shares the benefits of using his Stirwand to structure all of your drinking water. I can attest that Stirwand treated water tastes better and hydrates better than any water structuring technology I've ever used.

Keywords
waterphhydrationsurface tension

