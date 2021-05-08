Dixon’s Prophecy “Just A Few Short Days….” 30.04.2021



The hour is now upon you.



The evil on this country will be exposed, the deceit will be exposed.



They thought they got away with it all, done in dark places, but it will ALL be exposed.



The wealth of the wicked will soon be destroyed.



The ax will be laid to their roots.



The time is now.



It will be a GREAT shaking unlike anything you have seen.



The Media will be toppled for their role…the LORD will cause it to fall.



Calamities are coming on all governments….to know the LORD is doing this.



Italy will be shaken and split in two for its role.



And for the evil in the Vatican and beneath the surface of the Vatican.



It will all be brought into the open.



Land in Italy will be sold for nothing because of the shaking that is coming.



A plague is coming on the wicked.



The day will come all at once…with the stroke of a pen.



I am headed down to Florida, says the LORD, to bring back the one I have chosen!