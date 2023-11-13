GAZA - Heartbreaking footage shows a Few of the Many Displaced Women, Children and Patients Trapped at Al-Nasr Hospital - since this morning video, now Closed after running out of Fuel

Heartbreaking footage shows a Few of the Many Displaced Women, Children and Patients Trapped at Gaza's, Al-Nasr Hospital.
Adding since this video..
Gaza’s two largest hospitals – al-Shifa and al-Quds – have both closed after running out of fuel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.