Capitalism Will Save Environment, Not Governments or UN: Hunter Lovins

SHARM EL-SHEIK, EGYPT--Governments and the United Nations will not save the environment, businesses and producers will, argued Natural Capitalism Solutions chief Hunter Lovins in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the UN COP27 climate summit. "I do not believe in the ability of the Conference of the Parties to solve anything," she said. In this fascinating discussion, Lovin almost ridicules some of what is happening at the UN summit, even though she agrees with the idea that man's emissions of CO2 are driving climate changes and global warming. Unlike many of the attendees, Lovins, a rancher herself, argued that farmers and ranchers are critical to protecting the environment, while Bill Gates-backed solutions are a recipe for a disaster.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com