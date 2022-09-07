The Pope | Why Is Pope Francis Instructing the Vatican Entities to Move ALL FUNDS to Vatican Bank by September 30th 2022?

Watch the Original September 1st 2022 Watchman On the Wall 88 Broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCSNpBP0QY8

Watch the Original August 31st 2022 Sling and Stone Broadcast: What Does the Vatican Know?? Pope Francis Moves All Funds to Vatican Bank | Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q349wTPTaNk

READ - https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252093/pope-francis-instructs-vatican-entities-to-move-all-funds-to-vatican-bank-by-sept-30

READ - Pope imposes deadline for Vatican to transfer assets to bank - https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2022/08/pope-imposes-deadline-for-vatican-to-transfer-assets-to-bank