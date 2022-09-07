The Pope | Why Is Pope Francis Instructing the Vatican Entities to Move ALL FUNDS to Vatican Bank by September 30th 2022?

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Watch the Original September 1st 2022 Watchman On the Wall 88 Broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCSNpBP0QY8
Watch the Original August 31st 2022 Sling and Stone Broadcast: What Does the Vatican Know?? Pope Francis Moves All Funds to Vatican Bank | Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q349wTPTaNk
READ - https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252093/pope-francis-instructs-vatican-entities-to-move-all-funds-to-vatican-bank-by-sept-30
READ - Pope imposes deadline for Vatican to transfer assets to bank - https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2022/08/pope-imposes-deadline-for-vatican-to-transfer-assets-to-bank