Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Antuan Yancy | Corruption, Fraternities, Redemption | 11.13.25
1
8 views • 23 hours ago

Mark Levin just declared war on free speech inside MAGA: “If you reject Judaism, you reject America.” He’s smearing anyone questioning Trump’s Israel-first moves as anti-Semitic – even going nuclear on Tucker Carlson for daring to talk with Nick Fuentes. Levin snarls that your “stupid little podcast” won’t change the world, but social media is EXPOSING the lies daily. Americans are waking up: marrying U.S. policy to Israel isn’t “America First” anymore – it’s corruption on steroids. The distrust is boiling over, and gatekeepers like Levin are torching the movement from within. Tonight we play the explosive clips and ask: why can you savage the USA but get canceled for criticizing Israel? This is the red pill the GOP doesn’t want you to swallow.

Meanwhile, the swamp is imploding in real time. Gavin Newsom’s former Chief of Staff Dana Williamson was just perp-walked by the FBI on bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy charges – federal indictment in hand. Across the border in Arizona, Governor Katie Hobbs is literally sprinting from reporters as bombshell bribery and racketeering probes close in. Sunshine Residential Homes allegedly funneled $400K to Hobbs and AZ Dems for millions in state contracts. We’ve got the court docs, the dodge-and-weave video, and the tweets lighting up X. The same machine that called you “deplorable” is eating its own – and we’re ringside with popcorn.

Then we go from fire to hope: archery badass Antuan Yancy reveals how bows, arrows, and brotherhood build unbreakable men in a crumbling society. Plus, Adam and Jason’s jaw-dropping redemption story at Silver Linings Recovery – one year sober, serving coffee and Christ to the streets. This is the raw, uncensored America the regime fears. Lock in at 8PM ET – bring friends, drop truth bombs in chat, and let’s make the censors sweat. See you on the battlefield.


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
