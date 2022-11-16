It’s started , Mass global layoffs and Australia essentially BLOCKADED PORTS CLOSED

Svitzer Towage Blockades 17 Australian Ports - Svitzer Australia to lock out striking workers 'indefinitely . - .

Towage giant Svitzer, a Maersk subsidiary, to lock out staff from Friday over a bitter three-year pay dispute. - .

The lockout means no shipping vessels will be towed in or out of 17 Australian ports otherwise serviced by Svitzer. This will impact shipping operations at major metropolitan and regional Australian ports nationwide in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.