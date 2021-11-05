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Experimental Vaccine May Increase Risk for AIDS - Dr. Lee Merritt with Ted & Austin Broer
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163 views • November 05, 2021
The Ted & Austin Broer Show:
On today's show Dr. Lee Merritt gives information on medical and religious exemptions. Plus, she discusses how this this experimental "vaccine" may increase the risk of AIDS. This is must listen broadcast!
On today's show Dr. Lee Merritt gives information on medical and religious exemptions. Plus, she discusses how this this experimental "vaccine" may increase the risk of AIDS. This is must listen broadcast!
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