FUSION CENTERS USE ‘CRYPTONYMS’ TO COVERTLY IDENTIFY COMMUNITY BASED AGENTS, INFORMANTS & PERPETRATORS

Cryptonyms are code names or code words used by Fusion Centers to secretly refer to or covertly identify projects, operations, personnel, etc.



Each cryptonym may contain a single or multiple character prefix called a digraph, which designates a geographical, operational or functional area of operation or expertise



The rest of the word or words they use in the Cryptonyms are either arbitrary syllables and vowels or occasionally the digraph and the cryptonym combine to form a single word (e.g. AEROPLANE) or can be read out as a simple phrase (e.g., WIBOTHER, read as "Why bother!") to designate the sequence of those operations, projects, personnel, and so on



The cryptonym 'COEXIST' is a good example of many such call signs and code words that are used by Fusion Centers to help identify their informants, provocateurs, perpetrators, etc., and to help those perpetrators identify each other without giving away their status as a perpetrator to legitimate victims or the public at large



Proceed with extreme caution with the group organizers, moderators, etc and so many others who inject constantly into the support groups or activist groups attempting to always keep talking and thereby control the narrative or activities of other targeted individuals.



You will know them by their fruit. You can most certainly judge a book by its cover. Ask yourself why its the same people always talking, or directing the activities of the situations & conversations of targeted individuals? Why don’t they ever shut up? Are they a cognitive researcher? Do they he have a background in Psychology, Cognitive Research, etc?



The government contractors which are targeting innocent people must keep their victims inside a controlled environment, either tangibly (Floating Box) or electronically. This means they must constantly be the ones who are the nexus and generator of the conversations and situations with support group and activist meetings of targeted individuals.



They are good examples of those perpetrators and provocateurs who are constantly setting themselves in place to tangibly or electronically continually inject into the center of each and every targeted Individual group meeting, conference call, situational & conversational scenario, etc..



This is exactly what the government perpetrators must do or their technology fails. They must always be the center of attention as moderators, coordinators, etc,, because the technology demands VERIFICATION of the synaptic responses of each victim which can only be achieved when the targeted Individuals in the conversation or situation are inside a controlled environment.



If the cognitive researchers don’t directly inject into the support group then they use others to do so, like the support groups in other European Countries which are totally overrun with perpetrators, like Warsaw Poland



So they will use specific people to do this as they must be the ones to constantly capture the attention of targeted Individuals. They cannot allow random and chaotic circumstances or events to repeatedly control the conversations and situations that are developing. It disrupts their technology by disrupting the VERIFICATION PROCESS



Without the victims response to their specific stimuli, conversational or situational, integration completion between the victims Brain and the RNM Supercomputer is hindered which causes VERIFICATION to fall apart and mind control technologies fail.



All the Targeted Individual support groups around the world are either controlled or infiltrated from the top down by government informants and perpetrators.



The fact that certain people are constantly placing themselves at the center of attention in each targeted Individual protest, conference, meeting, etc., is very bad news for victims of this technology. Something is very wrong. Repetitive Patterns are bad news for targeted Individuals. Very bad news



They use these pseudo-independent advocates of to control, infiltrate, and manipulate information and to 'WARP' online or active discourse and online or real time activism through Disinformation (lies) and Misinformation (half-truths) by engaging in cyber offensive” techniques and tactics against those who try and expose the truth



The Shadow Government monitors and influences the internet communications of online groups and covertly infiltrates online communities with Government Informants and Perpetrators turned into Provocateurs in order to sow dissension and disseminate false information



With Mind Control technologies the objectives are not only to sow dissension and disseminate false information but to 'cognitively infiltrate” online groups for the purpose of training research and development and to discredit anyone who speaks out that it is happening