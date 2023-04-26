Asymmetric Violence: This Is Not An Accident
* The media environment we’re in now is causing a really dangerous situation.
* The left always has their shock troops in the streets because they need to shut you up.
* They need people scared — all the time.
* They do this on purpose because they want you to know they can engage in asymmetric violence.
* Leftists have done this throughout human history.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2kk592-be-careful-in-the-coming-days-ep.-1999-04262023.html
