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Code Red New York! Medical Tyranny Alert!
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274 views • August 24, 2020
This is a video mirrored from the YouTube channel WarriorOfVirtue44.
There is legislation to remove New Yorkers from their home for this fake scamdemic/Lie-rus. Wake up people!
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLkfbrAzR6Q
Assembly Bill A99:
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/A99
There is legislation to remove New Yorkers from their home for this fake scamdemic/Lie-rus. Wake up people!
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLkfbrAzR6Q
Assembly Bill A99:
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/A99
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