Moment of the Execution by IDF Soldiers of this Young Palestinian Boy on his way to School

A video shows the moment of the
Execution of the young Thaer Naim Hamo from the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin, who was shot in cold blood at dawn today when he was going to school.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.