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Wife of Vaccine-Injured Firefighter Sends An Emotional Thank You to the Truckers Heading to Canada
In Search Of Truth
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Wife of Vaccine-Injured Firefighter Sends An Emotional Thank You to the Truckers Heading to Canada
"For the first time in a long time, I actually have hope."

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