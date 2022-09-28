【G-Times News】Vaccination Rates Among Ontario Young Children Extremely Low

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https://gnews.org/post/p1q8e632c
According to a CTV News report on September 22nd, the number of children under the age of 5 in Ontario who are currently vaccinated against the COVID-19 is far below the previous conservative expectations of the Ministry of Health