【G-Times News】Vaccination Rates Among Ontario Young Children Extremely Low

https://gnews.org/post/p1q8e632c
According to a CTV News report on September 22nd, the number of children under the age of 5 in Ontario who are currently vaccinated against the COVID-19 is far below the previous conservative expectations of the Ministry of Health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.