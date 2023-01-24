Claudio Grass: Davos Man Will Fail, World Will Move Toward Decentralization

Claudio Grass discusses the global push for the centralization of power (e.g. planet lockdown, metaverse, global government), why it will fail, leaving the system, and why the future is more decentralized. The artificial war in Ukraine is the old agenda (e.g. Mackinder, Brzezinski) that Europe and Eurasia should never come together. He views the East versus West conflict as one giant puppet show. People could lose 30% of their assets this year as we see food shortages and further deterioration of the economy. He discusses life in Switzerland and why he's bearish on Europe.
About Claudio Grass
Claudio Grass is a Mises Ambassador and an independent precious metals advisor based out of Switzerland. His Austrian approach helps his clients find tailor-made solutions to store their physical precious metals under Swiss law.
