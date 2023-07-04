Create New Account
Tuesday Topic of the Week 7/4/2023: Canadian Wildfire Update
Tami's Topics Of The Week
My report on the wildfires in Canada a month ago was based on the information I had available to me at the time, focusing only on the Nova Scotia area. The situation there, and in the US as well, is more dire than I thought back then. Evacuation preparations must be made, if you do not have one already. Millions of acres have burned. 

environmentsmokecanadawildfiressmogevacuationevacuated

