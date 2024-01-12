Foreigners Among UN Contractors Captured by Al-Shabaab in Somalia Vantage with Palki Sharma

Firstpost





Foreigners Among UN Contractors Captured by Al-Shabaab in Somalia





A Helicopter carrying UN Contractors was seized by the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab. The helicopter had a malfunction and had to make an emergency landing in territory controlled by the terror group. Al-Shabaab killed at least 1 crew member and captured some others. Foreign nationals are among those being held hostage. The exact number and identities of the hostages hasn't been made clear by the UN. Palki Sharma reports.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tL59ENjC6XA