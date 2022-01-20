Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Female Viagra Too Good to Pass Up? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.13.15)

The FDA just approved a medication for female low libido.

Dr Daniels wants to know; How is the diagnosis made?

Can a woman have this ailment, and not be aware of it ? Can a woman be forced to take this medication? How effective is it?

Can a Doctor’s diagnosis be challenged ? What if a couple are satisfied with the woman’s level of libido? Is there an objective test for this? Dr Daniels shares the research and the evidence. You Decide. Think Happens.

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