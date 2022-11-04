11/04/2022 -- West Coast M6.2 Earthquake - Spreading Eastward -- Don't be scared, Be prepared

About a day after the first M6.1 earthquake off the West Coast of California, a NEW M6.1 (M6.2) has struck 1,000 miles to the East just South of the California border.





The spread is going in the direction we would expect, however this is a larger push than expected, we are going up to M6.1 instead of M5.1 !!!





Also worth mentioning, both Kansas AND the New Madrid Seismic Zone both started moving with several small earthquakes all of a sudden. This begins the forecast hit for the midwest.





It's a lot of activity going on at once, that is for sure.





As the title says, don't be scared, be prepared!





