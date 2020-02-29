For The Misfits, Nobody's, and Outcast of this world...

Beloved. Arise and shine. You are not a nobody. This is just the enemy whispering lies into your ears.



You were born for just such a time as this, My Child. You are so loved and so important to Me. I saved the best for last. Have you not heard that the meek shall inherit the earth?



The humble shall have places of honor in My Kingdom. I have positioned you right where you are. There is no one who can take your place, Dear One.



I have set you in your family as an anchor and an intercessor. I have placed you in your job as a light in the darkness. I have given you a ministry fueled by My Love and Grace.



Not just anyone could have faced and overcome the difficulties you have endured, Little One. As I bring you forth, the demons are trembling with fear. The devil has fought hard to thwart My plans in your life, My Warrior Bride.



But do not be anxious and do not weep. I have always been with you and I will not leave your side now. Be confident of this, that the good work I have begun in you will be perfected until the day of My Coming.



You are My secret weapon, My hidden one chosen for these last days. It is time, Beloved. Let the weak say, “I am strong!” I AM lifting you up as a sign and a wonder.



The last shall be first in My Kingdom and those who think you are not shining at all shall shine the BRIGHTEST. You shall shine in the land as jewels in My Crown, Beloved.



Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever.



“For you have died and your life is hidden with Christ in God,” Colossians 3:3.



“Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever,” Daniel 12:3.



“For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus,” Philippians 1:6.



“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Philippians 4:13.



“Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that He may lift you up in due time,” 1 Peter 5:6.



“Sitting down, Jesus called the Twelve and said, “Anyone who wants to be first must be the very last, and the servant of all.” Mark 9:35.



“The LORD their God will save His people on that day as a Shepherd saves his flock. They will sparkle in His land like jewels in a crown,” Zechariah 9:16.



“Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth,” Matthew 5:5.







~Deborah Waldron Fry