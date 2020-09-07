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TRUTH with RFK Jr. S02E01
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26 views • September 07, 2020
Robert Kennedy, September 4, 2020
Children's Health Defense's mission is to end the childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to expose causes, eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, seek justice for the injured and establish safeguards so this never happens again.
Children's Health Defence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZcW0uVZDTaEXfBS-JV-zUg
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Children's Health Defense's mission is to end the childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to expose causes, eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, seek justice for the injured and establish safeguards so this never happens again.
Children's Health Defence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZcW0uVZDTaEXfBS-JV-zUg
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
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