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COVID-19 is a WAR for America’s FUTURE!
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36 views • July 04, 2020
The first half of today’s show is spent on an encouraging word to help give you some perspective and hope in this time.
Things have gotten much quieter as the world has screeched to a halt from COVID-19, and God wants to speak to you in the midst of that quiet. We must keep our eyes on Him, and know His will for us.
The second half of the show will focus on the breaking news updates of the week, the difficult decision facing President Trump right now, and how we might expect the country to change based on his direction.
COVID-19 is a war for America’s future, and we need to be praying for our leadership, that they are being guided by wisdom from heaven.
If you feel you just need a word of encouragement right now, or if you are only looking for the news, the midway marker for today’s show is at 15:45—that is the point of the show when the news will begin.
************
Would you consider partnering with us? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
************
Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to learn about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/2Ght1mz
Things have gotten much quieter as the world has screeched to a halt from COVID-19, and God wants to speak to you in the midst of that quiet. We must keep our eyes on Him, and know His will for us.
The second half of the show will focus on the breaking news updates of the week, the difficult decision facing President Trump right now, and how we might expect the country to change based on his direction.
COVID-19 is a war for America’s future, and we need to be praying for our leadership, that they are being guided by wisdom from heaven.
If you feel you just need a word of encouragement right now, or if you are only looking for the news, the midway marker for today’s show is at 15:45—that is the point of the show when the news will begin.
************
Would you consider partnering with us? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
************
Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to learn about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/2Ght1mz
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