BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The assassination of young Qassem Al-Akleek by special Zionist forces in the city of Nablus
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 3 months ago

 

 

Zionist special forces stormed Ibn Rushd Street in the city of Nablus and shot the young man Qassem Al-Akleek, 42 years old, in the head, leading to his immediate martyrdom and subsequent abduction of his body. This operation also resulted in his wife being injured in her foot, and she was taken to the hospital, as reported by medical sources. Stand up: The released prisoner Qassem Al-Aklik, 42 years old, from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, was martyred by gunfire from special forces belonging to the occupation. The special forces, which stormed the Ibn Rushd Street area in the city, also abducted the martyr's body. Interview: Mohammed Douikat, Palestinian leader

Interview: A relative of the martyr

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 31/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy