Why We Moved to El Salvador: 5 Months Later

After 5 months of living in El Salvador, we're sharing the reasons behind our big move from Canada and why we chose this beautiful country. In this video, we dive into life in El Salvador, including the warm and welcoming people, vibrant culture, affordable cost of living, delicious food, safety and security, language adjustments, and the infrastructure.

Join us as we celebrate our first Christmas and New Year in El Salvador! It’s a completely new experience—no snow, no freezing temperatures, just tropical vibes and unforgettable memories. If you're considering moving to El Salvador or just curious about expat life in this incredible country, this video is for you. Don’t forget to subscribe for more insights into life abroad, expat tips, and our journey in El Salvador!

