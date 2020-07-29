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Emergency broadcast! Civil war ramping up! Cities become war zones as militias come face to face!
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490 views • July 29, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the possibility of civil war in the USA as violence ramps up across the country and people have now died from the violence!
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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