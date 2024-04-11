Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Scripted Mainstream Media - David Icke
channel image
High Hopes
3149 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
37 views
Published 20 hours ago

David Icke


April 10, 2024


Video sponsor - https://www.quantumhypno.co.uk


The Dream OUT NOW on paperback, Ebook and audiobook at https://shop.davidicke.com.


Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform at - https://www.ickonic.com


All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com


Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com


Social Media https://www.twitter.com/davidicke https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke http://t.me/davidickeofficial https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiall https://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ok5tl-the-scripted-mainstream-media-david-icke.html

Keywords
journalismpresidentbidenmainstream mediadavid ickescriptedgareth icke

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket