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The Prodigal Son
Walking the Narrow Path
Walking the Narrow Path
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12 views • December 03, 2021
This video explores three famous parables of Jesus, all about prized possessions. In the parable of the lost coin and the parable of the lost sheep Jesus used material or worldly concepts to communicate deeper spiritual truths about the Kingdom of Heaven. In these two stories, Jesus actually start from the assumption that his audience is motivated by the root of all evil - the love of money -and from that point, he sets about to help them to appreciate the love of God.
In the parable of the prodigal son, the message becomes more obviously spiritual.

In all three stories, Jesus points us to something that is even higher than quitting your job, selling your possessions and going into all the world to preach the gospel. Without the greatest commandment - love - our efforts to follow God will be fruitless.

This video questions whether we may have lost our first love and urges us, like the prodigal son, to return home to find this most important attribute once again.
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spiritualbiblegodgospelforgivenesslovejesuschristiantruthchrisitanity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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