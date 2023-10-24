Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elected Officials Claim Afghanistan War Didn’t Accomplish Mission Goals…
channel image
High Hopes
2875 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
1 view
Published Tuesday

Richard Leonard Show


Oct 22, 2023


This week Richard is joined by Jason Out where they discuss a recent report released that claimed we didn't meet our mission goals in Afghanistan. Some of the goals may surprise you.


This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/

50% OFF TODAY!! MINI CHAIN SAW: http://tacrightspn.com


Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. https://goldco.com/stew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3r2mga-elected-officials-claim-afghanistan-war-didnt-accomplish-mission-goals.html

Keywords
militaryveteranswarafghanistangoalsmissionelected officialsrichard leonardjason out

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket