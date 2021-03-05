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COSMIC TRUTH JUSTICE EARTH - ISRAEL MEDICAL APARTHEID, 030421
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20 views • March 05, 2021
CREDIT FOR THIS VIDEO GOES TO: Cosmic Truth Justice Earth
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if anyone would like to make a donation for my video Commentary services please do at: :https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Cosmi...
Or if anyone wants a 1.5 hr Intuitive Healing/Theta Healing session at $100 US or $130 Aus please email me at:
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Payment for a healing session needs to be indicated if paying by the above PayPal link, therefore an email connecting enquiring a voice or video link session needs to be established especially regarding time zone differences
Videos or other documents may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
YouTube: Cosmic Truth Justice Earth
Telegram: https://t.me/cosmic_Truth_Justic_Eearth
if anyone would like to make a donation for my video Commentary services please do at: :https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Cosmi...
Or if anyone wants a 1.5 hr Intuitive Healing/Theta Healing session at $100 US or $130 Aus please email me at:
[email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/pages/THETAH...
Payment for a healing session needs to be indicated if paying by the above PayPal link, therefore an email connecting enquiring a voice or video link session needs to be established especially regarding time zone differences
Videos or other documents may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
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