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Silent War [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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31 views • July 16, 2021
Zachery Denman, July 15, 2021
It was a silent war on the mind and dividing people was the greatest tactic. Psychologically breaking peoples views and fracturing unity amongst humans made it more and more difficult for us to co exist with each other.
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Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Production Assistant - Gabriael Snead
Patron Credits
T.Clarke - Galactic Rebel
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
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It was a silent war on the mind and dividing people was the greatest tactic. Psychologically breaking peoples views and fracturing unity amongst humans made it more and more difficult for us to co exist with each other.
Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Production Assistant - Gabriael Snead
Patron Credits
T.Clarke - Galactic Rebel
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Follow on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
Keywords
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