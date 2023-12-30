Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WORLD PEACE PRAYERS WITH JOHN F KENNEDY, TOM PALADINO, DR. PEAL!
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
13 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

Hello Friends! On my Out of this World Radio show from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time on Friday, December 29th, 2023, I will do prayers for world peace with JFK, followed by Scalar Energy expert Tom Paladino and Famous Naturalpath Dr. Michelle Peal. I hope you can all listen! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
middle eastjfkdr michelle pealtom paladinoworld peace prayers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket