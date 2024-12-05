Biden Considers Preemptive Pardon for Fauci & others

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Considers Preemptive Pardon for Fauci – Politico (old footage)
The Biden admin is debating preemptive pardons for officials like Dr. Fauci, Adam Schiff & Liz Cheney, fearing scrutiny if Trump returns to power.
White House Counsel Ed Siskel leads the effort amid Trump’s controversial FBI appointment of Kash Patel.
Sen. Rand Paul previously filed a criminal referral against Fauci over contradictory COVID-19 origin claims.