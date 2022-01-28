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DJ Ferguson: Gravely ill Father-Of-Two Denied Heart Transplant For Not Being ‘Vaccinated’
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24 views • January 28, 2022
A man who is fighting for his life at a Boston hospital is no longer eligible for a heart transplant because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, reports CBS Boston. According to the family members, DJ Furguson was once on the list to receive a heart at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, but due to his vaccination status, he has been removed.
A GoFundMe for Furguson that was launched upon his hospitalization has reached over $49,000. DJ’s wife Amanda posted an update on the page, writing:
“My husband went through all the testing to be put on the transplant list and passed with flying colors since he’s young and healthy aside from the heart failure. With that being said he was accepted to be a candidate for a heart transplant.
The vaccine typically causes swelling in the heart (usually temporary for most people no big deal right?) But in DJ’s case, he can NOT afford for his heart to swell any more than it already is right now. He is at an extremely high risk of sudden death if it does.
We are devastated. We can’t even process this. I haven’t even found the courage to sit down with my son and explain what is happening to his father. I can not even start to describe the pain we are all going through.”
More on this story: https://thecovidworld.com/dj-ferguson-gravely-ill-boston-patient-denied-heart-transplant-for-not-being-vaccinated/
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Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS:
https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
'Om1cr0n' is the 15 letter in the Greek Alphabet. 'D3lta' is the 4th letter, and 'Mu' is the 12th letter.
Om1cr0n was a Greek God who was unhappy when people lived in peace, working harmoniously together to maximize their collective well-being and happiness. Omi, as the other Gods called him, loved nothing more than finding ways to divide people against each other, resurrecting age-old grievances and wounds in the hopes of triggering people to pick up their weapons and resume their ancestors’ quarrels against each other.
Ovid is derived from Latin ovis meaning A SHEEP from the Roman family name Ovidious. Publius Ovidius Naso, better known as Ovid, was a 1st-century BC Roman poet who often wrote on the subjects of love and mythology.
"c0v1d" backwards is "D1v0c" transcribed as; in Hebrew, and Div0c actually means "possession by an evil spirit."
The word "D1v0c" is transcribed into English as "dybbuk." The term dybbuk was used in J3w1sh mystical circles to "designate a spirit of the dead person, a notorious sinner in his lifetime, that took temporary possession of a human being, and dybbuk possession was always conceived as an affliction or an illness and the possessing agent a foreign dangerous intruder that had to be expelled."
Vacca-Ine:
The word v4cc1n3 is derived from the Latin word vacca for “cow,” "cattle," "sheep." Human Chattel (Cattle) – free range sl4v3s given the illusion of freedom (on the plantation) to be more productive for the sl4v3 owners (The Gubmint).
The word was credited by Edward Jenner and comes from the Latin word "vacca", meaning cow. The physician pioneered v4cc1n4t10n and created the smallpox v4cc1n3, the world's first v4cc1n3, in 1796.
"Vaca" spanish translation: Cow
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A GoFundMe for Furguson that was launched upon his hospitalization has reached over $49,000. DJ’s wife Amanda posted an update on the page, writing:
“My husband went through all the testing to be put on the transplant list and passed with flying colors since he’s young and healthy aside from the heart failure. With that being said he was accepted to be a candidate for a heart transplant.
The vaccine typically causes swelling in the heart (usually temporary for most people no big deal right?) But in DJ’s case, he can NOT afford for his heart to swell any more than it already is right now. He is at an extremely high risk of sudden death if it does.
We are devastated. We can’t even process this. I haven’t even found the courage to sit down with my son and explain what is happening to his father. I can not even start to describe the pain we are all going through.”
More on this story: https://thecovidworld.com/dj-ferguson-gravely-ill-boston-patient-denied-heart-transplant-for-not-being-vaccinated/
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS:
https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
'Om1cr0n' is the 15 letter in the Greek Alphabet. 'D3lta' is the 4th letter, and 'Mu' is the 12th letter.
Om1cr0n was a Greek God who was unhappy when people lived in peace, working harmoniously together to maximize their collective well-being and happiness. Omi, as the other Gods called him, loved nothing more than finding ways to divide people against each other, resurrecting age-old grievances and wounds in the hopes of triggering people to pick up their weapons and resume their ancestors’ quarrels against each other.
Ovid is derived from Latin ovis meaning A SHEEP from the Roman family name Ovidious. Publius Ovidius Naso, better known as Ovid, was a 1st-century BC Roman poet who often wrote on the subjects of love and mythology.
"c0v1d" backwards is "D1v0c" transcribed as; in Hebrew, and Div0c actually means "possession by an evil spirit."
The word "D1v0c" is transcribed into English as "dybbuk." The term dybbuk was used in J3w1sh mystical circles to "designate a spirit of the dead person, a notorious sinner in his lifetime, that took temporary possession of a human being, and dybbuk possession was always conceived as an affliction or an illness and the possessing agent a foreign dangerous intruder that had to be expelled."
Vacca-Ine:
The word v4cc1n3 is derived from the Latin word vacca for “cow,” "cattle," "sheep." Human Chattel (Cattle) – free range sl4v3s given the illusion of freedom (on the plantation) to be more productive for the sl4v3 owners (The Gubmint).
The word was credited by Edward Jenner and comes from the Latin word "vacca", meaning cow. The physician pioneered v4cc1n4t10n and created the smallpox v4cc1n3, the world's first v4cc1n3, in 1796.
"Vaca" spanish translation: Cow
Find me on Discord: Brayoda #5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
PayPal: https://paypal.me/TakeNoteTV?country.x=US&;locale.x=en_US
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