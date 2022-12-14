AOC Climate Change Documentary Absolutely BOMBS At The Box Office

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a new documentary film about climate change in theaters right now. AOC's Documentary (mainly about HER) only made $80 per theater.The documentary debuted on over 120 screens over the weekend but garnered less than $10,000 dollars across all theaters, coming in 33rd place overall for box office.
I’m laughing heartily because the new @AOC film on climate change “To the End” got rave reviews from the usual robotic left-wing claque but still generated a miserable $80 per theater. Over multiple days with multiple showings she sold around 8 tickets per theater. Major bomb!
More at - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/aoc-climate-change-documentary-absolutely-bombs-box-office/
