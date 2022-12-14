AOC Climate Change Documentary Absolutely BOMBS At The Box Office

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a new documentary film about climate change in theaters right now. AOC's Documentary (mainly about HER) only made $80 per theater.The documentary debuted on over 120 screens over the weekend but garnered less than $10,000 dollars across all theaters, coming in 33rd place overall for box office.

