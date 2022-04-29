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Ashkenazy Jews/Khazarian Mafia, Paul McCartney, and the NWO (Paul is Dead)
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1430 views • April 29, 2022
Khazarian Jew Name-Stealers assassinated Paul McCartney and stole his identity to further their NWO Agenda.
"One quick way to destroy a society is through its music.” ~ Vladimir Lenin
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
Recorded April 29, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849) and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacements.”)
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
"One quick way to destroy a society is through its music.” ~ Vladimir Lenin
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
Recorded April 29, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849) and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacements.”)
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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