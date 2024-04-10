Stew Peters, “King Bau” and JEWS, “Christian Zionists”, “Protestant” JESUITS, Third Temple

SR 2024-04-09 “King Bau”

Topic list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* Did you see the eclipse? If not, it didn’t happen!

* What is a “beta cuck”?

* What does Peter Parker REALLY look like?

* From John Hagee to Jonathan Kahn

* Fabian’s EPIC Johnny theme songs!!!

* Johnny’s advice on personal discipline.

* Stew Peters and “King Bau”: Johnny sets the stage.

* Johnny (and Anatoli) get in the octagon with King Bau

* Is tattooing Biblical?

* Gordon Ryan

* How to beat blackmail.

* How to smell out Controlled Opposition.

* Jesuit Chloroform: how the Biblical Whore of Babylon OWNS “Protestant” eschatology.

* “The Red Heifer”: Byron Stinson and his demonic agenda.

