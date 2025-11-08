© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Esther Will Rise: Kim Clement’s Warning for America Comes Alive - Donné Clement Petruska | FOC Show
147 views • 2 days ago
On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Donné Clement Petruska to revisit one of her father Kim Clement’s most powerful prophecies — the rise of Esther. She explains how this prophetic word from years ago is now coming alive, pointing to a time of healing, courage, and divine restoration for America. As the nation faces division and uncertainty, Kim Clement’s warning reminds believers that God’s plan for America is not finished — and Esther will rise.
Donné Clement Petruska
Donné Clement Petruska is the daughter of late prophetic minister Kim Clement and continues his legacy through House of Destiny, where she serves as a prophetic voice, teacher, and host of Codebreakers Live. Carrying her father’s mantle, Donné dedicates her work to interpreting and preserving his extensive archive of prophecies—many of which are coming to pass today. Through her live broadcasts and interviews, she helps viewers connect biblical revelation with current events, highlighting themes of hope, restoration, and God’s sovereignty over nations. Her mission is to equip believers to hear God’s voice, discern the times, and stand firm in faith during this historic awakening.
