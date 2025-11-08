Esther Will Rise: Kim Clement’s Warning for America Comes Alive - Donné Clement Petruska | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Donné Clement Petruska to revisit one of her father Kim Clement’s most powerful prophecies — the rise of Esther. She explains how this prophetic word from years ago is now coming alive, pointing to a time of healing, courage, and divine restoration for America. As the nation faces division and uncertainty, Kim Clement’s warning reminds believers that God’s plan for America is not finished — and Esther will rise.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveFor Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102Donné Clement PetruskaWEBSITE: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/TWITTER: https://twitter.com/DonnePetroRUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/KimClementYOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@ProphetKimClementDonné Clement Petruska is the daughter of late prophetic minister Kim Clement and continues his legacy through House of Destiny, where she serves as a prophetic voice, teacher, and host of Codebreakers Live. Carrying her father’s mantle, Donné dedicates her work to interpreting and preserving his extensive archive of prophecies—many of which are coming to pass today. Through her live broadcasts and interviews, she helps viewers connect biblical revelation with current events, highlighting themes of hope, restoration, and God’s sovereignty over nations. Her mission is to equip believers to hear God’s voice, discern the times, and stand firm in faith during this historic awakening.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: