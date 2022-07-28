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A Vitruvian Man on Mars Billions of Years Before Da Vinci.
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140 views • July 28, 2022

The Pentagram Pyramid (see my previous video) on Mars has been discovered to play an important role in the construction of a virtual Vitruvian Martian eons before Da Vinci made his famous drawing of the Vitruvian Man. The pyramid points to the location of the pair of feet belonging to the pair of upright legs, and to the navel which is the centre of the circle fitting the Vitruvian Martian. The distance between the feet and navel give the size of the radius of the circle.

Being a high level Freemason, it would seem that Da Vinci had privileged knowledge of the existence of the Vitrivian Martian.


Background material for this video can be found on my Brighteon channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi

Keywords
anthropologyscienceevolutionaliensplanetsmarsextraterrestrialsastronomysacred geometrygeologyancient civilizationsgeometrylife on other planetsleonardo da vinciprime meridiancoordinate systemsvitruvian manancient measuring systems
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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