🇮🇷 | The clearest footage yet shows the hypersonic “Khaybar Buster” missile tearing through the sky at tremendous speed toward Haifa, striking strategic Zionist facilities with high precision. Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, Khaybar exceeds Mach 5 and possesses advanced maneuverability, allowing it to evade air defenses and rendering interception nearly impossible. This Iranian missile marks a qualitative leap in regional deterrence, signaling that what comes after this strike will be unlike anything before.
