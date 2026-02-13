Friends with Evil!?! Sophistry Unpacked

Stefan Molyneux reviews an X post where Robby Soave talks about maintaining friendships with people convicted of crimes. Stefan points out the risks of moral relativism, citing Jeffrey Epstein as an example to underline the value of carefully assessing ethical obligations in those relationships.





See Freddie Sayers's interview with Robby Soave here: https://x.com/freddiesayers/status/2021958470556430384





GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025