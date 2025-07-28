Is God Discipling Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/27/2025
God is disciplining Israel
Hosea 5:15 I will go and return to my place, till they acknowledge their offence, and seek my face: in their affliction they will seek me early.
the purpose of the Lord’s discipline was to drive the people to earnestly seek Him. The Hebrew verb for earnestly seek suggests eager longing and desire