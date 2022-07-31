2022 07 31 John Haller's Prophecy Update "The Old Lies of the New Theologians"

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Scripture tells us there is nothing new under the sun, but that does not stop our adversary from wrapping the same old lies in shiny new packages. All that glitters is not gold, and those who embrace a new, sanitized look to those things that oppose God's plan and His will for us are in for a very rude surprise. Maybe not today, or tomorrow, but soon and very soon.