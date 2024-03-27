Create New Account
Who’s Behind the Moscow Terror Attack? The U.S.? Russia?
The New American
Published a day ago

On Tuesday, the director of Russia’s most powerful intelligence agency, the FSB, told a reporter that the United States, Great Britain, and Ukraine are behind the terror attack last Friday in a Moscow concert hall. TNA investigative journalist William F. Jasper discusses the primary suspects — including Russia itself.


Also in this episode:


@ 22:20 | Since they can’t manipulate Americans into acting against their own interests, the Biden administration is going to force electric vehicles on us.


@ 33:00 | JBS CEO Bill Hahn discusses the dangers of central bank digital currencies and the need to oppose them.


RELATED


Read “Russia Claims U.S. Still Operating Biolabs in Ukraine, Ukraine Using U.S. Chemical Weapons.” https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/russia-claims-u-s-still-operating-biolabs-in-ukraine-ukraine-using-u-s-chemical-weapons/


Watch “JBS Analysis Behind the News” HERE. https://jbs.org/video/weekly/


Click HERE to take action with the JBS’s “Stop Digital Currency Tyranny” legislative alert. https://jbs.org/alert/stop-digital-currency-tyranny/

