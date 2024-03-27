Who’s Behind the Moscow Terror Attack? The U.S.? Russia?

On Tuesday, the director of Russia’s most powerful intelligence agency, the FSB, told a reporter that the United States, Great Britain, and Ukraine are behind the terror attack last Friday in a Moscow concert hall. TNA investigative journalist William F. Jasper discusses the primary suspects — including Russia itself.





Also in this episode:





@ 22:20 | Since they can’t manipulate Americans into acting against their own interests, the Biden administration is going to force electric vehicles on us.





@ 33:00 | JBS CEO Bill Hahn discusses the dangers of central bank digital currencies and the need to oppose them.





