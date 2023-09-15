Episode 38: The End of the Legislative Session Has Arrived

In this episode of the Frontline, Nathan gives an update from the Capitol grounds on the last few actions the Legislature made on critical legislation before the end of their session yesterday. Following that on-the-ground update, Nathan gives a review of the most impactful legislation that FPM faced during this session, dividing these bills into two major camps: homeschool legislation and parental rights legislation.
To find out more about the bills Nathan discussed, visit www.fpmca.org/billtracker
We here at FPM want to give a big thank you to all of our supporters during this session, and we pray that this time in between sessions will be a time of recovery and preparation.
