X22 REPORT Ep. 3079a - Banks Need Explanation For Cash Withdrawals, Trump Sends Message, Provides Solutions
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3079a - May 27, 2023

Banks Need Explanation For Cash Withdrawals, Trump Sends Message, Provides Solutions


The D's are losing the debt ceiling battle, the are playing a game of chicken and they will flinch first because the people are not with them on this, they are are out of touch. Banks begin to ask why you want your cash, you might need to show proof of why you need your own money. Trump reveals solutions to bring the economy back.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

