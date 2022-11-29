Create New Account
You Probably Didn’t Know This About Your Aorta
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 21 hours ago

I bet you didn’t know about this! 👀
In this video, Vivek Kumar, a faculty at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, shares an interesting fact about our heart’s aorta. 🫀

According to Vivek, your aorta, which is responsible for carrying blood from the heart to all of your organs, has its OWN blood supply. 🩸

 

